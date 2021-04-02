Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mock PSA satires men controlling Hollywood

Actress Rita Wilson and singer Orfeh are featured in a satirical PSA calling for Hollywood to be completely run by men. The video was created by The Make It Fair Project, a nonprofit focused on social and financial equality.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.