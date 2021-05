Mock juror: "I can't believe the D.A. ever took this case" For the first time in his 42-year career, Defense Attorney Andy Farkas stages a mock trial to gauge how a real jury might react to his client, Jason Lowe's, stunning account of the night Jessie Bardwell died. Farkas's co-counsel, Maria Tu, acts as the prosecution. "48 Hours" was the only television camera allowed access inside the deliberation room. Watch how the 15-member mock jury came to its surprising verdict.