"Mobituaries": Samantha Smith, "America's Littlest Diplomat" In 1982 an 10-year-old girl wrote to Soviet leader Yuri Andropov voicing her worries about the prospect of nuclear war. "Mobituaries" host Mo Rocca looks back at Samantha Smith, who was invited to the USSR, and was welcomed like a visiting head of state.