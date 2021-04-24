Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mnuchin, Price and Chao join the Trump Cabinet

President-elect Trump made three more Cabinet picks Monday: Campaign finance director Steven Mnuchin for treasury secretary, Rep. Tom Price for health secretary, and Elaine Chao for transportation secretary. Major Garrett has details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.