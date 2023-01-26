M&M's "spokescandies" removed from marketing in favor of SNL alum Maya Rudolph The candy company Mars is removing M&M's "spokescandies" from its marketing campaigns in favor of actress Maya Rudolph. This comes after social media backlash over the changes in the appearance of the candy characters. Northwestern University clinical professor of marketing Timothy Calkins joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss what it means for the brand and the impact social media can have on decisions in the boardroom.