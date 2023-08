MLK's "I Have a Dream" speech, 60 years later On August 28, 1963, a quarter-million people attended the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. On that day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his epic "I Have a Dream" speech, one of the greatest orations in U.S. history. New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow reflects on the power of the speech, and on King's evolving views about addressing racism in America.