Live

Watch CBSN Live

MLK Jr. family in lawsuit over his bible

Family members of Martin Luther King Jr. have sued another family member over control of Dr. King’s 1964 Nobel Peace Prize and his personal bible. The plaintiffs are concerned that the bible will be sold to a private owner.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.