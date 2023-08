MLB trade deadline hours away Baseball's trade deadline is Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET and most eyes are on the disappointing New York Mets as they strip down their roster after starting the season as a trendy World Series pick. Just one game ahead of them in the Wild Card standings are the San Diego Padres who have decided to be buyers and make another run at the postseason. CBS Sports writer Matt Snyder has the latest on all the deals around the majors.