Mitt Romney won't run for president in 2016

Former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney says he will not make another run for president in 2016. Mr. Romney said he has "decided it is best to give other leaders in the Party the opportunity to become our next nominee." Nancy Cordes reports.
