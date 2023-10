Mitt Romney on today's Republican Party The Utah Senator and one-time GOP presidential nominee today says he is no longer at home within a Republican Party dominated by Donald Trump. Mitt Romney talks with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell about why he feels a large portion of his party doesn't believe in the Constitution, and about his reaction to the violence of January 6. He also discusses the example set by his father, George Romney, a former governor of Michigan; and revelations from McKay Coppins' new biography, "Romney: A Reckoning."