Mitt Romney full speech: Donald Trump must not become President Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, took aim at Donald Trump for being a phony and a fraud in a speech in Salt Lake City Thursday. He lambasted the 2016 republican front-runner for being a bad businessman and a politician that plays on the worst fears of the American public. He also questioned Trump's tax returns, suggesting that Trump is hiding one or more "bombshells." Watch the full speech here.