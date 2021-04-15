Live

Mitt Romney campaigns with John Kasich

On the eve of primaries in five states, Mitt Romney appeared with John Kasich at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio. They spoke about the need for a civil tone in politics, and for businesses to create jobs in the U.S.
