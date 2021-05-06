Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Our goal is to nominate people who can actually win," McConnell says

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell renewed his doubts about Steve Bannon's primary threats on Tuesday, and said the party's goal is to "nominate people who can actually win." Michael Steel, managing director for Hamilton Place Strategies and former press secretary to House Speaker John Boehner, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss whether these threats are actually a problem for the GOP -- whether the White House should get more involved in the race for governor in Virginia.
