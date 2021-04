MIT president on clean energy, Alzheimer's cure The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is known for its groundbreaking research and innovation. MIT announced this week its nuclear fusion reactor set a world record for plasma pressure. Elsewhere on campus, researchers are trying to develop meltdown-proof nuclear reactor as part of a focus on clean energy. MIT president Rafael Reif joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the school's latest innovations and potential for finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease.