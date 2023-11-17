Mistrial declared in civil rights case of Brett Hankison, ex-officer involved in fatal Breonna Taylor raid A federal judge in Kentucky declared a mistrial in the case against former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, who was accused of violating the civil rights of Breonna Taylor and others by using unreasonable force in a botched 2020 raid that killed her. Taylor's family said they were not giving up hope and that prosecutors had already told them they intended to retry Hankison. CBS News' Roxana Saberi reports.