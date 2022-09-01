Mississippi water crisis hits fourth day A boil water advisory is in effect for roughly 150,000 people in Mississippi’s capital. Over the weekend, severe flooding damaged the city’s water treatment plant, causing the system to fail. Now that the issue has hit a crisis point, there are growing questions about the city’s infrastructure and racial inequity. Jackson city councilman Aaron Banks and former senior advisor for public engagement for President Biden Trey Baker join CBSN to discuss the systemic issues plaguing the city in the wake of the water crisis.