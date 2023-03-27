Watch CBS News

Mississippi town destroyed by tornado rampage

At least 25 people were killed as tornadoes swept through parts of Mississippi. CBS News' Lana Zak is on the ground in Rolling Fork, which was completely destroyed by the storm. She discusses the long path to recovery that still lies ahead.
