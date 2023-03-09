Mississippi mayor opposes bill expanding role of state police, appointed judges in Jackson The Mississippi state House is considering a controversial bill that allows for an expanded role of appointed judges and state police in the capital city of Jackson. Supporters of the bill said it improves public safety in the city, and critics said it intrudes on decision making and voting rights in the predominantly Black capital. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba joined Jim Axelrod and Nikki Battiste to discuss why he opposes the bill.