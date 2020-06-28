Coronavirus Updates
Mississippi to remove Confederate emblem on its state flag
Flawed COVID-19 antibody tests shipped without FDA review
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 500,000 worldwide
S. Carolina's Tim Scott condemns "terrible" video Trump shared
Suspect in custody after man shot dead during protest in Kentucky
The political fight over how to vote during the coronavirus pandemic
California orders bars in LA, other counties to close due to COVID surge
Gottlieb expects COVID-19 deaths to rise again amid "major epidemics"
Pence says young people are contributing to spike in COVID cases
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate emblem on state flag
Mississippi made history this weekend after lawmakers voted to change the state flag, which is the last one displaying a Confederate battle emblem. Kate Smith has the latest.
