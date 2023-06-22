Search for missing Titanic sub running out of time as criticism of OceanGate company mounts Search crews are still trying to locate the missing OceanGate sub believed to be thousands of feet beneath the surface of the ocean. Officials expect the deep-sea craft to run out of breathable oxygen at some point Thursday. The sub went missing on Sunday during an expedition to the Titanic's wreckage. Roxana Saberi has the latest on the search and Art Trembanis, a professor of marine science who has worked directly with OceanGate, joined CBS News to talk about the vessel and possible rescue options.