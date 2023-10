Missing 9-year-old girl Charlotte Sena rescued in upstate New York Officials say 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has been found alive and in good health after disappearing over the weekend from a park in upstate New York. Authorities say the suspect, Craig Ross Jr., left a ransom note for the girl's parents, and police matched his fingerprint from a 1999 DUI arrest. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan has more.