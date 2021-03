Missing Kentucky girl's mother begs her to come home Sherry Peters said she heard from her daughter, Cheyenne Phillips, on January 5th -- one day after she had been reported missing. The 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Dalton Hayes, asked for $100 in a text message. Peters says her daughter told her she was going to run but she advised against it because Hayes has a court appearance that Monday.