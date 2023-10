Missing Israeli DJ texted his parents from a bomb shelter: "I have to be quiet" Israeli DJ Laor Abramov was attending a music festival when Hamas attacked Saturday. His parents, Michal Halev and David Abramov, tell CBS News he texted them from a bomb shelter, but they haven't heard from him since. They say a witness told them Laor is one of the hostages taken by Hamas. They are asking the public for one thing: "Please bring us our son back."