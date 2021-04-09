Live

Watch CBSN Live

Misery pours down on South Carolina

Flooding worsens in South Carolina as more rain is expected and Paul Ryan is under growing pressure to run for house speaker. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.