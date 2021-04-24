Live

Watch CBSN Live

Miracle baby survives being thrown from car

A crash between a tracto-trailer and a car sent an Arkansas baby hurtling out of the car. The family spent 30 minutes looking for the child before they found her with only a scratch, reports Jericka Duncan.
