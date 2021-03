Minn. town gathers to help child with cancer break high-five record Hundreds turned out at Silverwood Park in St. Anthony, Minn., to smack hands with Evan Thornton, a 9-year-old suffering from bone cancer, in an attempt to break the world record for most high-fives in a minute. The goal was to get 212 -- they got 221. As of now, the record is unofficially broken. The results still need to be sent to Guinness.