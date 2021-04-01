Live

Minnesota man turns junk into works of art

When the housing market crashed, many felt the impact through their homes and jobs. But for Dale Lewis, who used to buy and fix up homes, the downturn meant a lot of free time turning junk into a work of art. WCCO-TV's Mike Binkley reports.
