Minnesota commutes life sentence of man who served 18 years on murder charges Minnesota's State Board of Pardons has commuted the life sentence of Myon Burrell, whose murder case angered criminal justice reform advocates. Burrell was released after 18 years in prison, after the Associated Press found no hard evidence tying him to the shooting earlier this year. He was 16 years old when he was sentenced to life for the killing of sixth-grader Tyesha Edwards, who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Minneapolis home.