Watch CBS News

Minnesota city mourns slain first responders

The city of Burnsville, Minnesota, was in mourning Monday after two police officers and a paramedic were shot and killed over the weekend while responding to a domestic violence call. The gunman is also dead. CBS Minnesota's Jonah Kaplan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.