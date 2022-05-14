Minneapolis woman shares her personal experience with abortion at 19 weeks pregnant At 19 weeks pregnant, Minneapolis resident Emily Richter received the devastating news that her unborn daughter was diagnosed with a serious birth defect called anencephaly. Babies with this condition are likely to be stillborn or die shortly after death, as well as pose a risk of death for the birthing mother. Richter terminated the pregnancy and advocates for maintaining this form of care. Kate Raddatz has more.