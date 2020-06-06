Minneapolis to ban police from using chokeholds in wake of George Floyd's death After over a week of protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, calls for change were finally heard when city council officials voted to ban the use of neck restraints at a virtual meeting Friday. They are also requiring officers who witness unauthorized use of force to report it from the scene, and intervene verbally and physically. Jamie Yuccas looks at Minneapolis and other cities around the country that are experiencing unrest over police brutality.