Impact of Minneapolis police chief breaking the "blue wall of silence" in Chauvin case

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo chipped away at the "blue wall of silence" when he testified in the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin. Lorenzo M. Boyd, Ph.D., chief diversity officer at the University of New Haven and a nationally recognized leader on police-community relations, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Caitlin Huey-Burns with more on the impact of law enforcement testimony and why he thinks policing will change in the aftermath of Chauvin's guilty verdict.
