"Mind clone" robot aims to overcome life's limits

Martine Rothblatt, CEO of a $6 billion pharma company, was born a man but decided to change genders some 30 years ago. Now, in Rothblatt's new book "Virtually Human," she is challenging the limits of human life. Jim Axelrod reports.
