Watch CBS News

Millions to lose popular 401(k) tax break

The loss of a popular tax deduction next year could reshape how millions of Americans save for retirement. Currently, people ages 50 and older are allowed to place "catch-up contributions" totaling up to $30,000 in their 401(k) accounts. But beginning in 2024, these funds will be funneled only into "after-tax" Roth accounts for people who made more than $145,000 the previous year. For more on this, CBS News was joined by Pratik Patel, head of family wealth strategies for integrated wealth management provider BMO Family Office.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.