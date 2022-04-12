Watch CBS News

Millions of Shanghai residents enter third week of COVID lockdown

Millions of residents in the city of Shanghai have been under lockdown for nearly three weeks as China maintains its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing. The restrictions are causing unrest amongst a population who are struggling for food and supplies while COVID infections continue to rise. Senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer spoke with an American worker who lives in Shanghai.
