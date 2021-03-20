Live

Watch CBSN Live

Millions of Cubans celebrate May Day

An estimated 600,000 residents of Havana, Cuba, marched through Revolution Square in an "expression of support for our revolution and our historic leaders," a top trade unionist said, while millions more paraded in other cities across the island.
