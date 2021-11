Millions of children begin receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine The CDC unanimously recommended Pfizer's low dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. Drugstores like CVS and Walgreens are already setting up appointments, but some parents are hesitant about getting their kids vaccinated. Family medicine physician and CEO of CFP Physicians Group Dr. Adrian Burrowes joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.