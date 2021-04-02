Live

Millions of bees escape near Seattle

A truck carrying more than 400 beehives overturned at Interstate 5 near Seattle. Beekeepers tried to wrangle millions of bees with their bare hands while news crews tried to avoid getting stung. Ben Tracy reports.
