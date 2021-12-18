Millions of Americans leave workforce in "the Great Resignation" Supply chain delays and the coronavirus pandemic have caused prices to skyrocket over the past year. The most recent data from the Labor Department shows the annual inflation rate is up 6.8% from the same time last year, but despite the price hikes, millions of people are quitting their jobs in search of new opportunities. Luke Pardue is the principal economist at the payroll platform Gusto. He spoke to Lana Zak about why so many Americans feel now is the time to quit.