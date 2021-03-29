Millions join France's largest demonstration ever to denounce terror Terror group ISIS has asked its followers to attack the U.S., Canada, Australia and France. The message specifically targets police officers, members of the military and civilians. French authorities have 10,000 security officers watching for any follow-up to last week's attacks in France that killed 17 people. An estimated 3.7 million people joined rallies around France to denounce terror and to stand up for free speech. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Paris.