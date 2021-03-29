Live

Millions face coldest day yet from arctic blasts

The deep freeze is spreading into the south as a rare chill drops temperatures to the single digits in some areas of the country. Overnight wind chills made the temperature feel even colder. Mark Strassmann reports from Memphis, Tennessee.
