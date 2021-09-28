Milley and Austin differ on whether Afghanistan withdrawal damaged U.S. credibility During their first public appearance before Congress since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were asked by Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, whether the chaotic pullout "damaged" U.S. credibility with allies. Milley said that "'damaged' is one word that could be used," and Austin said U.S. credibility "remains solid." Watch their remarks.