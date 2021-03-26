Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mill puppies get a second chance

The Jackson County Animal Shelter is accepting applications for more than 100 dogs that were seized from a puppy mill about a month ago. The shelter hopes the puppies get a second chance. Christina Fan of WOWK reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.