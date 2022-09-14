Military procession will bring queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall A formal procession will transport Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for public viewing until Monday's funeral. King Charles III and other royal family members will accompany the coffin during the procession. CBS News correspondent Lana Zak and Nigel Fletcher, a political historian at King's College London, joined "CBS News Mornings" from London to discuss the day's events and the new king's role.