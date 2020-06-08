Military leaders slam Trump over protests as Barr defends clearing Lafayette Park A growing chorus of military leaders are criticizing President Trump's handling of widespread protests and threats to militarize the response, as former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Colin Powell endorses former Vice President Joe Biden. Attorney General William Barr is doubling down on the decision to use force to clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House ahead of Mr. Trump's visit to a nearby church. Ben Tracy reports.