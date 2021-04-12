Live

Military helicopters collide off Hawaii

Two Marine choppers have crashed in Hawaii, and now the Coast Guard is fearing that up to 12 people may be dead. KGMB reporter Grace Lee is in Haleiwa, Hawaii and joins CBSN to discuss the details of the crash.
