Military bases removing names of Confederates The U.S. Army is stripping the names of Confederate generals from bases like Fort Pickett in Virginia, named after George Pickett, who led the rebels' final charge at the Battle of Gettysburg and was later accused of war crimes. The names of nine Army bases now will be changed to those of American heroes and heroines, including people of color. Fort Pickett is now Fort Barfoot (after Col. Van Barfoot, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient). CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on the surprising history of bases like Fort Benning (named after a charter member of the Ku Klux Klan).