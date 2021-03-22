Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mila Kunis gushes over fiance Ashton Kutcher

Actress Mila Kunis lovingly praises her husband-to-be Ashton Kutcher in the new issue of W magazine. Plus, Halle Berry stars in "Extant" on CBS, starting Wednesday. Suzanne Marques has today's Eye on Entertainment.
