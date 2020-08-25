Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sparks controversy with RNC speech House Democrats say they will investigate Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision to speak at the Republican National Convention as a potential violation of policies against political activity in office. Fred Fleitz is president and CEO of the Center for Secutiry and previously served as chief of staff for the National Security Council in the Trump administration. He joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss the controversy surrounding the speech.