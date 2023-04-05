Mike Pence won't fight order to testify in DOJ probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election Former Vice President Mike Pence will not fight a court ruling ordering him to comply with a subpoena for his testimony in the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The move comes a day after former President Trump was arrested and arraigned in New York City over alleged hush money payments. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa breaks down the latest cases and what new details Pence may reveal about the days leading up to January 6.